BRIEF-Land Securities announces deals at Ebbsfleet Garden City

April 25 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc

* Land securities announces significant deals at Ebbsfleet Garden City

* Exchanged contracts with Taylor Wimpey for the sale of 539 residential plots at Castle Hill

* Latest deal with Taylor Wimpey brings the total number of committed homes at the site to 1,500

* Also agreed the sale of land at Eastern Quarry to Henley Camland.

* Sale to Henley Camland is conditional on achieving revisions to the existing planning consent