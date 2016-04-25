FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Land Securities announces deals at Ebbsfleet Garden City
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Land Securities announces deals at Ebbsfleet Garden City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc

* Land securities announces significant deals at Ebbsfleet Garden City

* Exchanged contracts with Taylor Wimpey for the sale of 539 residential plots at Castle Hill

* Latest deal with Taylor Wimpey brings the total number of committed homes at the site to 1,500

* Also agreed the sale of land at Eastern Quarry to Henley Camland.

* Sale to Henley Camland is conditional on achieving revisions to the existing planning consent Source text: (bit.ly/1rcPGqq) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
