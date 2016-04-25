FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grand Sierra Resort provides notice of a data incident
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 25, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grand Sierra Resort provides notice of a data incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Grand Sierra Resort:

* Grand Sierra Resort provides notice of a data incident

* Notifying guests of situation regarding data security incident that may have affected security of certain guest payment card info

* On or around Sept. 29, 2015 , contacted by law enforcement regarding investigation on potential compromise of payment card information

* Information used at onsite food locations between Feb. 19, 2014 and March 13, 2014 or March 20, 2015 and August 6, 2015 could be at risk

* Incident did not affect payment cards used to book or pay for lodging

* Information like cardholder’s name, credit card number, credit card expiration date, track 1 data, track 2 data could be at risk

* Grand Sierra Resort says immediately began to cooperate with law enforcement Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
