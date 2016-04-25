FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian National Railway says Canadian grain to be weak until next harvest coming Sept
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canadian National Railway says Canadian grain to be weak until next harvest coming Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co

* Says Canadian grain will be weak until the next harvest come up this coming September - conf call

* Says expects energy-related commodities to experience further volume deterioration - conf call

* Says 2016 carloads expected to be lower than last year by 4 percent to 5 percent, with pricing staying above inflation

* Says face of North American industrial production is slowing down “considerably” - conf call

* Says our current share buyback program is approximately $2 billion - conf call

* Says managing the head count “very closely” - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
