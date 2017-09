April 26 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 367.5 million euros (Reuters poll: 370 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT 28.3 million euros (Reuters poll: 28.3 million euros)

* Expects its adjusted full-year operating profit (EBIT) to increase from previous year’s level Source text for Eikon:

