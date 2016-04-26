FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Van Lanschot presents strategy update 2020
April 26, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Van Lanschot presents strategy update 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Van Lanschot Nv :

* Announces launch of EUR 60 million ($67.56 million)investment program for 2016-2019 period to implement omnichannel private bank and finalise transformation of it landscape

* 2020 financial targets and revised capital and dividend policy defined

* Expects 2017 CET I ratio in the range of 15-17% to be adequate

* Expects targeted efficiency ratio of 60-65% will not be reached by 2017, but consider this realistic target for 2020

* Believes target for return on CET I of 10-12% can be reached in the medium term

* Says it will no longer report on the 2017 targets but focus on achieving new 2020 targets of Common Equity Tier I ratio 15-17%, efficiency ratio: 60-65%, return on CET I: 10-12% Source text: bit.ly/1XTMbzo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

