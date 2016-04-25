FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Husky Energy to sell partial interest in select midstream assets for $1.7 bln
April 25, 2016 / 11:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Husky Energy to sell partial interest in select midstream assets for $1.7 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc :

* Husky energy to sell partial interest in select midstream assets for $1.7 billion

* Will receive $1.7 billion of gross cash proceeds

* Husky will have a 35 percent interest in assets and will remain operator

* RBC capital markets and HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc. Acted as financial advisors and Torys Llp acted as legal advisor to husky

* Board appointed a committee of independent directors of board to review and assess transaction given related party nature

* Deal under which 65 percent ownership interest in select midstream assets in Lloydminster region of Alberta and Saskatchewan will be sold

* New limited partnership will be formed of which husky will own 35 percent, Cheung Kong infrastructure 16.25 percent, PAH 48.75 percent

* Assets involved in deal include about 1,900 km of pipeline in Lloydminster region, 4.1 million barrels of oil storage capacity at Hardisty

* Says ownership in assets to be sold to Cheung Kong infrastructure holdings limited and power assets holdings ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
