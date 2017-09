April 25 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc :

* Renewal of a $2 billion syndicated credit facility, extending maturity date to march 2020

* Company has $4.6 billion of borrowing capacity, of which $2.6 billion remains available

* Q1 loss per share c$0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Husky energy inc qtrly total equivalent production of 341 MBOE/day versus 356 MBOE/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)