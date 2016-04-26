FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 26, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Charles Voegele FY 2015 sales down 11 pct at CHF 803 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Charles Voegele Holding AG :

* FY net sales decreased by 11 pct overall to 803 million Swiss francs ($823.67 million) (2014: 901 million Swiss francs)

* There is no doubt that 2016 will be another challenging year

* Stubbornly low level of sales and ongoing shake-out of clothing market make structural cost adjustments inevitable

* FY operating earnings at EBITDA level decreased to -9 million francs (2014: 41 million francs) and EBIT to -51 million francs (2014: 2 million francs)

* FY consolidated loss increased as a result to -62 million francs (2014: -11 million francs)

* For current FY expects a positive operating result at EBITDA level and a positive operating results at EBIT level in 2018

* For current financial year company expects a positive operating result at EBITDA level and a positive operating results at EBIT level in 2018

* Syndicated loan that expires at end of April 2016 has been extended with a maximum of 245 million francs credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9749 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

