BRIEF-Koninklijke Wessanen Q1 profits beat expectations

April 26 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen NV :

* Reports Q1 autonomous revenue growth of 9.3 pct

* Q1 revenue is 143.0 million euros ($161.0 million) versus 143 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 adjusted EBIT is 14.1 million euros versus 10.4 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 profit is 9.1 million euros versus 7.0 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 EBITE increases to 14.1 million (9.9 pct of revenue)

* Expect revenue growth of 5-7 pct for the full year

* Expect to report a higher EBITE in 2016 versus 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)