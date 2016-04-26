FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Italtile looks to buyout remaining Ceramic Industries stake
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Italtile looks to buyout remaining Ceramic Industries stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Italtile Ltd :

* Has submitted a non-binding expression of interest to Ceramic Industries Proprietary Limited

* Expression to acquire entire issued share capital of Ceramic, other than some, including those held by its subsidiary

* Target shares make up approximately 75 pct of issued share capital of ceramic and purchase consideration, which shall equate to about R3.75 billion

* Expression would to be settled 50 pct in cash and 50 pct by issue of Italtile shares at R11.57 per share

* Intends to undertake a renounceable rights offer

* Will offer a total of 22 shares for every 100 shares held in Italtile at close of business on record date for rights offer at price of R11.57 per rights offer share

* A maximum number of 105 million rights offer shares could be taken up resulting in raising of approximately R1.2 billion

* Ceramic board resolving to recommend to shareholders of Ceramic to vote in favour of scheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.