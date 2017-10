April 26 (Reuters) - Metropole Television SA :

* Q1 consolidated revenue of EUR 311.8 million ($351.02 million), an increase of 1.4%

* Q1 consolidated profit from recurring operations (EBITA) reached EUR 45.8 million, an increase of 15.4%