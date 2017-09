April 26 (Reuters) - Ordina NV :

* Q1 recurring EBITDA EUR 6.5 million ($7.32 million) versus EUR 4.1 million year ago

* Q1 revenue EUR 89.9 million versus EUR 88.5 million year ago

* Declines to give a forecast for the coming period