BRIEF-Van Lanschot NV Q1 net profit comes in at EUR 14.0 million

April 26 (Reuters) - Van Lanschot Nv

* Q1 net profit comes in at 14.0 million euros ($15.76 million)(Q1 2015: 28.9 million euros)

* Q1 sizeable drop in loan loss provisioning to 3.4 million euros (Q1 2015: 15.3 million euros)

* Q1 assets under management up 5 pct to 52.7 billion euros(year-end 2015: 50.2 billion euros)

* Common Equity Tier I ratio (%) (fully loaded) Basel III at March 31 is 16.4 pct versus 15.4 pct at Dec. 31, 2015

* Unfavorable market conditions at the start of the year and lower returns on investment portfolio result in lower income in Q1