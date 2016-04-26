FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Countrywide keeps FY outlook, cautions of slow down in Q2
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Countrywide keeps FY outlook, cautions of slow down in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc :

* Saw acceleration in transactions on buy to let properties and second homes in response to introduction of government’s new 3 pct stamp duty surcharge

* We expect housing market to slow in Q2

* Slow down in Q2 post surge in buy to let activity in Q1, challenges from political, economic uncertainty in lead up to EU referendum in June

* £19 billion worth of property sold in 2015

* House exchanges across group were ahead 30 pct compared to same period last year

* We continue to expect to make strong progress in 2016

* Maintain our current financial outlook for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

