BRIEF-Insurance broker JLT sees exceptional costs of 34 mln stg in 2016
April 26, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Insurance broker JLT sees exceptional costs of 34 mln stg in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc

* Interim management statement

* Made a good start to year in overall trading performance of both our insurance and reinsurance businesses

* US specialty build-out continued to gain strength and number of professionals employed in business grew in line with our plans

* Continue to see good growth in our international employee benefits businesses overall

* Programme to improve UK employee benefits’ profitability in 2016 made significant progress

* Most of restructuring of UK business is now complete and will finish in second half of year

* For 2016, group now anticipates total exceptional costs of 34 million stg, reflecting 22 million stg litigation provision announced on 8 April

* Sees 12 million stg restructuring cost for UK employee benefits disclosed previously at our 1 March results announcement.

* Remains on track to achieve its business and financial objectives in 2016, despite headwinds which are now anticipated to persist through year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
