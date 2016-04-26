FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BP sees 2016 total organic capex around $17 bln
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BP sees 2016 total organic capex around $17 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - BP Plc

* Q1 brent oil marker price averaged $34 a barrel in quarter, compared with $44 in 4q 2015 and $54 in 1q 2015

* Now expects total organic capital expenditure in 2016 to be around $17 billion

* In event of continued low oil prices, sees flexibility of capex to move to $15-17 billion in 2017.

* CFO says currently anticipate being able to achieve rebalance 2017 organic sources and uses of cash at oil prices in range $50-55 a barrel

* Charge of $0.9 billion related to 2010 oil spill was taken in quarter bringing total pre-tax cumulative charge related to event to $56.4 billion

* Still not possible to reliably estimate remaining liability for civil claims relating to 2010 oil spill

* Expects cash costs for 2017 to be $7 billion lower than for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
