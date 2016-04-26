FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TBC Bank updates on proposed migration to a premium London listing
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TBC Bank updates on proposed migration to a premium London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Tbc Bank‘i Ss

* An update on its plans to migrate to a premium listing on London Stock Exchange

* Confirms it plans to launch a tender offer process in due course, enabling premium listing to potentially take place in middle of Q3 of 2016

* A newly-incorporated UK will launch tender offer to acquire all of outstanding share capital of bank in exchange for ordinary shares in TBC Bank Group Plc

* Tender offer process is expected to last around two months from launch date

* If tender offer is successful, TBC Bank Group Plc will become new parent company of bank and will seek to complete premium listing shortly thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

