April 26 (Reuters) - Weifa ASA :

* Q1 revenue of 96.2 million Norwegian crowns ($11.7 million), an increase of 10 percent year on year

* Q1 EBITDA was 21.9 million crowns (18.9 million crowns in Q1 2015) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2030 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)