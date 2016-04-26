FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Detection Technology Q1 EBIT excluding non-recurring items up to EUR 2.3 mln
April 26, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Detection Technology Q1 EBIT excluding non-recurring items up to EUR 2.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Detection Technology Oyj :

* Q1 net sales increased by 71.3 percent to 15.4 million euros ($17.35 million) versus an increase of 29.5 percent to 9.0 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) excluding non-recurring items (NRI) was 2.3 million euros ($2.59 million) versus 1.1 million euros a year ago

* Outlook is unchanged: company aims to increase sales by at least 15 percent per annum and to achieve an operating margin at or above 15 percent during medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

