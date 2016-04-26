FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlas Mara says it is considering bid for Barclays' Africa unit
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Atlas Mara says it is considering bid for Barclays' Africa unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara, the African investment vehicle of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, said on Tuesday it had held discussions with investors with a view to making a bid for Barclays African business.

Atlas said its board supported exploration of a possible acquisition, “given the expected positive impact on accelerating the company’s strategy to build sub-Saharan Africa’s premier financial institution,” it said in a statement, in response to media speculation about its interest in the business.

Atlas said that there was no certainty that a transaction would be completed but if its discussions with fellow investors resulted in more substantive negotiations with Barclays, Diamond and co-founder Ashish J. Thakkar will recuse themselves from such discussions.

Earlier this year, Barclays said it would sell down its 62 percent stake in Barclays Africa Group to focus on other divisions. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.