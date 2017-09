April 26 (Reuters) - Thule :

* Q1 underlying EBIT 235 million Swedish crowns ($28.87 million) versus 206 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net sales amounted to 1.38 billion crowns corresponding to increase of 5.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1406 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)