April 26 (Reuters) - Scandic Hotels Group AB :

* Signed a long-term lease agreement with Airaksinen Capital to take over operation of former Kantarellis hotel in central Vasa from June 2016

* Expansion is expected to be finished at end of 2017

* Name of hotel will be changed to Scandic Vaasa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)