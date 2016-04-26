FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BAT says profit growth will be weighted to H2
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 26, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BAT says profit growth will be weighted to H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc

* Q1 cigarette volume from subsidiaries increased by 3.6% to 158 billion, or 2.4% on an organic basis

* Continued organic market share growth of 20 basis points (bps)

* Revenue increased by 7.5% at constant rates of exchange, or 6.1% on an organic, constant rate basis

* Revenue was up 1.7% at current rates of exchange

* Excellent volume performance reflects strength of business combined with uplift from recent acquisitions and some benefit from inventory movements in comparator period.

* Remain confident that we will deliver another year of good earnings growth at constant rates of exchange.”

* Profit growth will be weighted to second half of year, partly due to impact of foreign exchange on our cost base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

