BRIEF-BAT says profit growth will be weighted to H2

April 26 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc

* Q1 cigarette volume from subsidiaries increased by 3.6% to 158 billion, or 2.4% on an organic basis

* Continued organic market share growth of 20 basis points (bps)

* Revenue increased by 7.5% at constant rates of exchange, or 6.1% on an organic, constant rate basis

* Revenue was up 1.7% at current rates of exchange

* Excellent volume performance reflects strength of business combined with uplift from recent acquisitions and some benefit from inventory movements in comparator period.

* Remain confident that we will deliver another year of good earnings growth at constant rates of exchange.”

* Profit growth will be weighted to second half of year, partly due to impact of foreign exchange on our cost base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)