#Healthcare
April 26, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Photocure: analysis shows Hexvix/Cysview significantly prolongs time to progression of bladder cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA :

* New analysis shows Hexvix/Cysview significantly prolongs time to progression of bladder cancer

* Says using the new IBCG definition, overall time to disease progression was significantly longer in the BLC with Hexvix/Cysview group (p=0.05)

* Says new analysis of a long term follow-up study classified patients according to the new International Bladder Cancer Group (IBCG) definition of disease progression

* Says Hexvix/Cysview is a photosensitizing agent taken up selectively by the tumor cells in the bladder that when exposed to blue light during a cystoscopic procedure results in a bright pink fluorescence of the suspicious tissue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
