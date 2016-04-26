FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Datatec gives FY 2016 rev expectations
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 26, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Datatec gives FY 2016 rev expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd

* Year-End trading statement

* Group revenues for FY16 are expected to be $6.5 billion, which is in line with prior year (“fy15”).

* Group gross margins have improved in H2 FY16 and are expected to be approximately 13.5% for FY16, up from 13.1% in H1 FY16.

* Group expects EBITDA in H2 FY16 to be marginally above H1 FY16, which is in line with expectations communicated in ims

* Ebitda in FY16 is expected to be approximately 22% below $206.4 million for FY15.

* Says FY headline earnings per share will be approximately 18 us cents, which is 51% lower than 37.0 us cents reported for fy15

* Board expects to maintain full year dividend in line with previous years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.