BRIEF-Resilux transfers participation in Airolux JV

April 26 (Reuters) - Resilux NV :

* Transfers its participation in the joint venture Airolux and receives 62 million euros ($69.9 million) in cash

* In return for the shares, ATG will pay a cash consideration to resilux of 25 million euros ultimately on May 13, 2016

* In addition, ATG will remit by August 31, 2016 the full amount of +/- 37 million euros in cash that Resilux made available to the joint venture through shareholders loans

* Says extra funds shall be re-invested in new projects that shall support the further growth of Resilux