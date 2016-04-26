FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resilux transfers participation in Airolux JV
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 26, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Resilux transfers participation in Airolux JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Resilux NV :

* Transfers its participation in the joint venture Airolux and receives 62 million euros ($69.9 million) in cash

* In return for the shares, ATG will pay a cash consideration to resilux of 25 million euros ultimately on May 13, 2016

* In addition, ATG will remit by August 31, 2016 the full amount of +/- 37 million euros in cash that Resilux made available to the joint venture through shareholders loans

* Says extra funds shall be re-invested in new projects that shall support the further growth of Resilux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

