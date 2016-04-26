FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion Q1 EBITDA up at SEK 7.3 million
April 26, 2016 / 6:51 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion Q1 EBITDA up at SEK 7.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* Q1 operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding one-time expenses amounted to 7.3 million Swedish crowns ($897,357), corresponding to EBITDA margin of 22 percent, versus an EBITDA of 4.5 million crowns a year ago

* Q1 net sales amounted to 33.5 million crowns from 31.8 million crowns a year ago, corresponding to an increase of 5 percent year on year

* Q1 net sales of non-durable goods amounted to 29.1 million Swedish crowns from 25.1 million Swedish crowns a year ago, corresponding to an increase of 16 percent in Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1350 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

