BRIEF-Next Biometrics receives biometric smart card volume order

April 26 (Reuters) - Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Has received industry’s first biometric smart card volume order

* Initial order has a value of 12 million Norwegian crowns ($1.46 million) and shipments are scheduled to start in Q3 2016

* Volumes to undisclosed customer are expected to increase to total of 650,000 units in 2017

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 76.2 million Norwegian crowns by end of Q1 2016 compared to 130.2 million crowns by end of Q4 2015

* Revenues of 5.2 millions crowns in Q1 2016 compared to 2.4 million crowns in Q1 2015