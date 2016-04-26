FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Next Biometrics receives biometric smart card volume order
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 26, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Next Biometrics receives biometric smart card volume order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Has received industry’s first biometric smart card volume order

* Initial order has a value of 12 million Norwegian crowns ($1.46 million) and shipments are scheduled to start in Q3 2016

* Volumes to undisclosed customer are expected to increase to total of 650,000 units in 2017

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 76.2 million Norwegian crowns by end of Q1 2016 compared to 130.2 million crowns by end of Q4 2015

* Revenues of 5.2 millions crowns in Q1 2016 compared to 2.4 million crowns in Q1 2015 Source text: bit.ly/23XOKHN Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2051 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.