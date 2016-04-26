BRIEF-Probi signs extensive primary care distribution agreement with Ipsen

April 26 (Reuters) - Probi AB :
* Probi and Ipsen sign extensive primary care distribution agreement for probiotic LP299V, Lactobacillus plantarum 299v
* Agreement covers 18 countries, primarily within EU and emerging markets
* Probi will supply bulk LP299V capsules and Ipsen will be responsible for packaging, marketing and selling product
* Product is expected to be launched in first half of 2017 as a food supplement in European markets
* Product is expected to be launched in other key markets such as Russia and China, depending on regulatory approval
