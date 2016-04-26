FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-StanChart Q1 profit falls 59 percent
April 26, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc :

* Trading conditions in Q1 remained challenging, we continue to make good progress on our strategic objectives

* Total operating expenses were down 10 per cent year-on-year to $2.2 billion

* Q1 income of $3.3 billion was down 24 per cent on Q1 of 2015,

* Q1 operating income $3,345 million

* Income from private banking of $118 million was down 22 per cent year-on-year, or down 3 per cent on final quarter of 2015

* We remain on track to deliver planned $1 billion in gross cost efficiencies in 2016

* Group’s performance in Q1 was in line with our expectations

* Loan impairment of $471 million was broadly in line with Q1 of 2015 and down significantly on Q4

* Expect group performance to remain subdued in 2016.

* Regulatory costs of $243 million in Q1 were consistent with run rate during first three quarters of 2015

* Remain confident in estimated total cost of our planned restructuring of around $3 billion to be incurred before end of 2016

* Q1 statutory profit before tax $589 million

* Group’s common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio of 13.1 per cent was up 50 basis points since year end

* Transaction banking income of $729 million was down 18 per cent on same period last year and down 3 per cent on final quarter of 2015

* Trading conditions in Q1 remained challenging

* Negotiating exits in liquidation portfolio and have taken a further restructuring charge of $107 million in period

* Commodities portfolio is now approximately $37 billion, 8 per cent lower than at year- end.

* Wealth management income of $364 million was down 20 per cent year-on-year and down 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

