BRIEF-AstraZeneca, Ironwood agree U.S. licensing agreement
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca, Ironwood agree U.S. licensing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* AZ enters U.S. licensing agreement with Ironwood

* AstraZeneca also retains rights to rest of Ardea portfolio

* Agreement includes U.S. rights to zurampic and lesinurad/allopurinol fixed-dose combination in gout

* AstraZeneca plans to submit fixed-dose combination programme for regulatory review in second half of 2016

* Ironwood will pay AstraZeneca sales-related and other milestone payments of up to $265 million and tiered single-digit royalties on product sales

* Will manufacture and supply Zurampic, provide certain support and services to ironwood and undertake FDA post- approval commitment on their behalf

* Agreement does not impact AstraZeneca’s financial guidance for 2016

* Under terms of agreement, Ironwood will acquire exclusive U.S. rights to zurampic

* Licensing agreement is expected to close in q2 of 2016, subject to antitrust approval in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
