BRIEF-SHS Viveon FY revenue EUR 26.5 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
April 26, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SHS Viveon FY revenue EUR 26.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - SHS Viveon AG :

* FY revenue up 9 percent at 26.5 million euros ($29.94 million)

* FY EBITDA -0.2 million euros (previous year: 1.5 million euros)

* For 2016, expects a further growth from SaaS contracts of about 25 percent and an overall growth between 6 - 10 percent

* In the medium term, the share of all revenues should rise from the current less than 20 percent to 30 percent of group revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
