BRIEF-Moody's says Volkswagen's rating unaffected by remediation provision
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Volkswagen's rating unaffected by remediation provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Volkswagen:

* Volkswagen’s A3 rating unaffected by jump in remediation provision to 16.2 billion Euros

* 16.2 billion euros provision will result in substantial cash outflows over the next 12 to 18 months

* Liquidity position remains strong, higher net liquidity in co’s automotive division of 24.5 billion Euros as of 31 dec 2015

* Cash outflows associated with increased provision for remediation costs will likely be spread out over financial years 2016-17

* Negative outlook continues to reflect remaining pending issues related to emissions crisis

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

