BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Q1 adjusted EPS increases 23 pct to $0.48

April 26 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp

* Re-Affirmed its 2016 full-year outlook

* Sale process for intellectual property & science launched, with a closing currently expected in second half of 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share (eps) increased 23% to $0.48

* Q1 ifrs earnings per share $0.26

* In 2016 expects low single-digit revenue growth, before currency

* Qtrly non-ifrs revenue $2.79 billion, up 1 percent before currency

* Q1 reuters news revenue were $75 million , up $1 million from prior-year period

* In 2016 expects adjusted ebitda margin to range between 27.3% and 28.3%, before currency

* Quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share is payable on june 15, 2016 to common shareholders of record as of may 19, 2016

* In 2016 expects underlying operating profit margin to range between 18.4% and 19.4%, before currency

* In q1 of 2016, repurchased about 11.7 million shares at a cost of about $432 million

* In 2016 expects free cash flow to range between $ 1.7 billion and $ 1.9 billion, before currency

* Ceo james smith says “the year is off to a solid start”

* Qtrly revenue from financial & risk business $1.51 billion, down 1 percent before currency

* Qtrly revenue from legal business $822 million, up 2 percent before currency

* “encouraging to see continued positive trajectory of our business, despite somewhat volatile & challenging period in external markets during q1”

* Qtrly revenue from tax & accounting business $389 million, up 8 percent before currency

* Qtrly corporate & other costs were $118 million compared to $97 million in prior-year period

* Qtrly revenue from corporate & other (includes reuters news) business $75 million, up 4 percent before currency

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 financial & risk unit net sales were again positive overall & were positive in all regions, except for emea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)