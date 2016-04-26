BRIEF-Coach expects to incur pre-tax charges of about $65-80 mln

April 26 (Reuters) - Coach Inc

* Says as a result of operational efficiency plan, co expects to incur pre-tax charges of about $65-80 million

* Charges will be reflected beginning in its fiscal 2016 q4 results, and will be substantially complete by end of fiscal year 2017

* Says about $55-65 million of these charges will be cash - sec filing

* Gebhard rainer, company's president and chief operating officer, will be leaving company effective april 26, 2016