BRIEF-Coach expects to incur pre-tax charges of about $65-80 mln
Politics
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coach expects to incur pre-tax charges of about $65-80 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Coach Inc

* Says as a result of operational efficiency plan, co expects to incur pre-tax charges of about $65-80 million

* Charges will be reflected beginning in its fiscal 2016 q4 results, and will be substantially complete by end of fiscal year 2017

* Says about $55-65 million of these charges will be cash - sec filing

* Gebhard rainer, company's president and chief operating officer, will be leaving company effective april 26, 2016 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1MVtaMx) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
