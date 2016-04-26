FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polyone corp q1 gaap share of $0.46
April 26, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polyone corp q1 gaap share of $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Polyone Corp

* Polyone corp qtrly gaap eps improves 35% to $0.46 versus $0.34 in prior year

* Polyone corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share increased 22% to $0.56 from $0.46 in q1 of 2015

* Polyone corp says gaap earnings per share of $0.46 in q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $840.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Polyone corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Qtrly sales $847.0 million versus $873.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $840.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

