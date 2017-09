April 26 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc

* Says it has received a demand for payment from Sirius XM Radio Inc

* Says demand is for an additional $33.9 million as “activation fees” under XM licence agreement owed from 2005 to end of Jan, 2016

* Sirius XM US has also made demand for its methodology to be used for calculating "activation fees" from Feb, 2016 onwards