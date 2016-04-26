FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pentair first quarter adjusted eps of $0.76
April 26, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pentair first quarter adjusted eps of $0.76

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Pentair Plc

* First quarter sales of $1.6 billion.

* Q1 adjusted eps of $0.76

* Company confirms adjusted 2016 eps guidance of $4.05 - $4.25

* Company anticipates full year 2016 sales of $6.7 billion, or up approximately 3 percent on a reported basis

* Pentair plc says integration of erico is on track and we remain committed to delivering full year synergies of greater than $10 million

* Company reiterated its full year 2016 adjusted eps outlook of $4.05 - $4.25

* Company expects to deliver full year free cash flow of approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income

* Q2 2016 adjusted eps guidance of $1.08 - $1.11

* Company expects q2 revenue to be approximately $1.7 billion, which would be up approximately 4 percent on a reported basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.05, revenue view $6.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

