April 26 (Reuters) - Unisys Corp

* Merck kgaa selects unisys to deliver global end-user it services to support its growth strategy

* Says has won a new five-year contract to provide merck kgaa with end-user it services for its 48,000 employees worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)