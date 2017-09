April 26 (Reuters) - Exterran Corp

* On April 22, 2016, Exterran Corporation entered into certain first amendment, consent and waiver to amended and restated credit agreement

* First amendment extends to June 30, 2016 deadline to deliver its quarterly report for fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1NwgtYG )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)