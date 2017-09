April 26 (Reuters) - DuPont

* Expects to complete review process with SEC for Dow Chemical merger no later than end of Q2 - Conf call

* Dupont CEO says “ well on our way toward a $200 million year-over-year reduction in corporate costs” - Conf call

* Dupont looking to complete $2 billion in share repurchases in 2016- Conf call