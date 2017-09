April 26 (Reuters) - T-Mobile

* Says unit agreed to issue and sell to DT, and DT has agreed to purchase from unit, up to $1.35 billion aggregate 6.000% senior notes due 2024

* Notes, if issued, will be issued on same terms as T-mobile USA’s $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.000% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)