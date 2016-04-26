FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Waddell & Reed notifies affected employees regarding workforce reduction
April 26, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Waddell & Reed notifies affected employees regarding workforce reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

* On April 22, 2016, company notified affected employees regarding an involuntary separation program to reduce its workforce

* Affected employees, who represent about 10 pct of co’s workforce, will receive lump sum payment, accelerated vesting of restricted stock

* ISP and VSO are part of cost cutting efforts to reduce operating expenses by approximately 10 pct, or $40 million from annual run-rate

* Expects to record a pre-tax restructuring charge in a range of approximately $16 - 17 million in Q2 of 2016

* Expects involuntary separation program, voluntary separation offering "to be substantially implemented" during Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1reKZfM )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

