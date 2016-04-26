FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reynolds American Inc reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.50/shr
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Reynolds American Inc reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.50/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Reynolds American Inc

* Reynolds American Inc qtrly reported EPS: first quarter at $2.49

* Reynolds American Inc qtrly adjusted EPS: first quarter at $0.50

* Reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $2.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net sales $2,917 million versus $ 2,057 million last year

* RAI CEO Cameron to remain with company to complete lorillard integration and succession planning

* Total RAI operating companies’ cigarette volumes increased 34.2 percent in the first quarter

* Newport manufacturing integration on track for early completion by mid-2016

* RJR tobacco's first-quarter cigarette shipments increased 35.1 percent from the prior-year quarter Source text for Eikon: [(bit.ly/1qPGVSw)] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
