April 26 (Reuters) - Camden National Corp :

* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.85

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Qtrly net interest income of $28.0 million increased 6% between quarters

* Board of directors approved a dividend of $0.30 per share

* The distribution represents an annualized dividend yield of 2.86%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S