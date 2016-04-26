FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Interdigital, Huawei submit a proposed order to district court-SEC filing
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Interdigital, Huawei submit a proposed order to district court-SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Interdigital Inc

* On april 26, 2016, interdigital and huawei submitted a proposed order to district court for southern district of new york - sec filing

* Order regarding payments under arbitration awards, status of co’s july 2015 petition to court for order confirming arbitration awards

* Says interdigital expects the first payment under the arbitration awards and license agreement to be made in q2 2016

* Huawei has agreed to make payments of amounts currently outstanding, amounts that become due under arbitration awards

* Says interdigital has agreed not to seek to lift the stay in the new york proceeding pending receipt of all such payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.