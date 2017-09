April 26 (Reuters) - Incity Immobilien AG :

* To increase share capital by 17.5 million euros ($19.82 million) to 60.0 million euros by issuing 17.5 million new shares

* Subscription ratio 1:0.86 , subscription price at 1.10 euros

* Expects gross proceeds of 19.25 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)