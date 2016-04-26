FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grønlandsbanken Q1 net profit down at DKK 14.7 million
April 26, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grønlandsbanken Q1 net profit down at DKK 14.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Groenlandsbanken A/S :

* Q1 of 2016 shows a profit before tax of 21.5 million Danish crowns ($3.27 million) compared to 25.2 million crowns for same period of 2015

* Q1 net interest and fees income 69.9 million crowns versus 71.7 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net profit 14.7 million crowns versus 17.2 million crowns year ago

* Q1 loan losses 4.1 million crowns versus 5.2 million crowns year ago

* Expects a further increase in 2016, especially in view of the expected increased construction activity and higher prawn quota

* Value adjustment of lending at a moderate level is therefore expected in 2016, and probably at the same level as in 2015

* A 2016 profit before value adjustments and write-downs at the level of 125-145 million crowns is still expected, compared to 137 million crowns in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5754 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

