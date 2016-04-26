FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lockheed martin corp says on track to deliver 53 F-35s in 2016 - Conf Call
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lockheed martin corp says on track to deliver 53 F-35s in 2016 - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* Says seeing emerging interest from other customers Beyond Oil And Gas Sector For Sikorsky S 92 platforms

* Says pushing aggressively into search and rescue, vip transportation and international military segments with respect to helicopter sales

* Says successfully cleared Hart-Scott-Rodino regulatory review in u.s., satisfying a key condition to information systems & global solutions deal closure

* Says only remaining review of competition impact of IS&GS deal is in process in UK

* Says on track to deliver 53 F-35s in 2016

* Says expects margins to increase sequentially year-over-year on F-35 program

* Says at full rate production, margins on F-35 program will reach similar stage of life cycle as F-16 margins, F-22 margins

* Says continuing with F-16 upgrade and looking for opportunities in markets including Pakistan and India

* CEO says stand ready to provide required information related to contemplated restart of F-22 program Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
