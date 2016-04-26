FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twin disc inc says entered into a revolving credit agreement
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twin disc inc says entered into a revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Twin Disc Inc

* On april 22, 2016, twin disc, incorporated entered into a revolving credit agreement

* Revolving credit commitment may be increased under credit agreement by an additional $10 million - sec filing

* Says pursuant to credit agreement, may enter into revolving credit loans in amounts, in the aggregate, $40 million - sec filing

* On april 22, 2016, also terminated the amended and restated loan agreement for $40 million revolving credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

